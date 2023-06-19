Man dies in Avila Beach after falling out of kayak, SLO County sheriff says

A man was found dead Sunday after falling out of his kayak in Avila Beach, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about a possible drowning in the waters off Avila Beach around 5 p.m., according to an agency news release.

A man told authorities that he was kayaking off the coast with a friend when that friend fell out of his kayak, the release said. The man paddled over to his friend, but found him unresponsive in the water.

“The man tried to help but was unable to rescue him,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

The man reported the incident when he made it to shore, the release said.

According to the release, Sheriff’s Office detectives, Cal Fire, Harbor Patrol officers, the California Highway Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for the missing kayaker.

The body of the kayaker was located at about 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the death appears to have been accidental.

The agency is not publically identifying the kayaker pending notification of next of kin.