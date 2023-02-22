Man dies in back of box truck in Queens after suffering beatdown

A man’s body was found in the back of a box truck Tuesday after he had been run down and beaten with a metal object in Queens, according to police and sources.

Police believe the 33-year-old victim got into an argument with his attacker, who got into a car, hit him and then continued beating him with a pipe or similar metal weapon, sources said.

As the driver sped away, the victim crawled into the cargo area of a box truck parked near the corner of 127th St. and 35th Ave. The area, just a block from Citi Field, is lined with junk yards and used auto part shops, sources noted.

It appeared the man was living in the back of the box truck, which was not connected to a vehicle.

The victim was discovered around 12:10 p.m. with obvious signs of trauma. He was already dead when cops and medics arrived.

The city Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

His name was not immediately released as police worked to track down his family.