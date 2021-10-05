Man dies after he’s bashed in the head with cane for asking fellow Manhattan homeless man for a cigarette: cops

A 54-year-old man died after he was bashed in the head with a cane for asking a fellow Manhattan homeless man for a cigarette, police said Tuesday.

John Horton asked Vincent Foster for a cigarette on Ninth Ave. near W. 44th St. in Hell’s Kitchen about 3:10 p.m. Sept. 29, police said.

Foster, 36, angrily refused — and used his cane to wallop the victim in the head, according to police.

EMS rushed Horton to Bellevue Hospital, where doctors at first thought he would pull through. But he died at the hospital on Friday, police said.

Foster, who is 5-foot-8 and 260 pounds, was initially charged with felony assault and ordered held on $75,000 bail. He is due in court Tuesday and could now face homicide charges, police said.

Foster was slapped with an additional assault charge when he allegedly punched a man in the face while in custody.

Both the victim and suspect are homeless, police said. Horton is from Pleasantville, N.Y., while Foster is from Alton, Illinois, according to cops.