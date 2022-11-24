Man dies in Beckley shooting

Nov. 23—One unidentified man is dead after an early morning shooting in Beckley on Wednesday.

In a press release, the Beckley Police Department said that its officers responded at 3:45 a.m. to "a shooting incident" in the 100 block of Truman Avenue.

The release said that upon arrival officers discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on arrival at Raleigh General Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, the release said, and the man's identification was being withheld pending notification of family members.