Man dies after being crushed between 2 vehicles, Eugene police say

A man was crushed between two vehicles and killed Friday in Eugene after he reportedly ran after a truck hoping to stop it from rolling through the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Garfield Street.

Judah Ray Dulaney, 47, had parked his Ford F 250 truck on the south side of Sixth Avenue before removing a hazard from the roadway, according to the Eugene Police Department.

As he walked back to his truck, Dulaney noticed that it began to roll backward into traffic on Sixth Avenue. He attempted to stop the truck as it rolled through the intersection toward a stationary Dodge Charger, which a 19-year-old man from Springfield was driving.

To avoid hitting the truck, the driver of the Charger steered to the left, but as the driver's side of the Ford impacted the rear passenger quarter panel of the Charger, Dulaney was caught between the two vehicles.

Police say Dulaney was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Investigators with Eugene Police later discovered the Ford was in reverse at the time of impact.

The driver of the Charger reportedly remained on scene and cooperated with officers when they arrived.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Man dies in Eugene after being crushed between 2 vehicles