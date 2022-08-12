Man dies after being crushed in garbage compactor at apartment building, NY cops say

A man in his 50s was found dead in a garbage compactor at a New York apartment building, police said.

Police responded to an apartment building at 4:06 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said.

Authorities found the man inside the trash compactor with injuries “indicative of being ‘crushed’ by the compactor unit,” police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Police said the man’s death does not appear to be suspicious. It’s unclear if the man lived at the building.

A medical examiner will determine a cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing.

