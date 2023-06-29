Man dies after being electrocuted in jacuzzi at east Phoenix fitness center

Phoenix police

Phoenix police are investigating after a man died from electrocution inside a jacuzzi at an east Phoenix fitness center on Wednesday night.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. Phoenix police and firefighters were called to a Life Time location near 68th Street and Chauncey Lane. When arriving at the site, they found a man unresponsive inside a jacuzzi that had live wires exposed.

APS shut the power off to the building and the man was pronounced dead in the center.

Officials closed the location for several hours in order to conduct an investigation. Police are still investigating the reason for the exposed live wires near the jacuzzi.

Police did not release the man's identity and further details were not released.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man dies after being electrocuted inside Life Time Fitness jacuzzi