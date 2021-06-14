Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound, Cayce officers say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A male died in the early morning hours after he was found inside of a car with a gunshot wound, the Cayce Department of Public Safety said Monday.

At about 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about an unconscious male in a vehicle on Groover Circle, department of public safety officials said in a news release. That’s near the Westwood area of Lexington County, between Interstate 26 and U.S. 321.

When they arrived to the mobile home community, officers found a male who had been shot at least once, according to the release.

The man died on the scene, department of public safety officials said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the male after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported by the department of public safety.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire, was not available. As of 8:30 a.m., no arrests had been reported.

The shooting is not considered an ongoing threat, Sgt. Evan Antley told The State.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the department of public safety at 803-794-0456.

Both the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are on the scene and assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

