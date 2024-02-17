Man dies after being found in car with gunshot wound, Sacramento police asking for information

(FOX40.COM) — One man is dead after he suffered a gunshot wound in a Sacramento neighborhood, according to police.

Around 2:24 a.m. on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department responded to the intersection of Edmonton Drive and Northstead Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found a man inside a vehicle who sustained at least one gunshot wound.

Sacramento police and fire department officials said they provided emergency medical aid to the victim and transported the victim to an area hospital, however, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will reportedly release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, according to police. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

