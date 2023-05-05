Man dies after being found on fire in South Peoria early Friday morning

PEORIA — Police responded to the 1900 block of West Wiswall Street early Friday morning on a report of a man on fire.

The Peoria Fire Department extinguished the blaze and found an adult male unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release issued by the Peoria Police and Fire Department.

More information will be released by the Peoria County coroner.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information should call the PeoriaPolice Department at 673-4521, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers at 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man dies after being found on fire in South Peoria