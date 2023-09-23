Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Lexington parking lot early Saturday

A man died after being found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot on South Broadway in Lexington early Saturday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police found the man after being called to the shooting on the 800 block of South Broadway at 3:27 p.m., according to a news release.

He died at the scene. The Fayette County coroner’s office had not released the victim’s name as of mid-morning Saturday.

Police said the suspect left before they arrived, and detectives with the Personal Crimes Section are investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, visiting Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or using the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.

It was the 17th homicide of 2023 for Lexington and the second in less than a week.

Arliss Stewart, 80, died Tuesday night after being shot at a home on Marshall Lane. Police have charged his stepson, James Bradburn, 59, with his murder, according to a police uniform citation filed in Fayette District Court.