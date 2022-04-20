Man dies after being found hanging in cell at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center

A South Carolina man being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in Charlotte died Tuesday, April 19, in what is being called a suicide, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

William Rhinesmith, 47, “was found hanging in his cell at approximately 4:54 p.m.,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“After CPR was performed by facility medical staff and EMS, Rhinesmith was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased at approximately 5:58 p.m.,” the sheriff’s office said.

“There were no signs of foul play and all preliminary reports indicate suicide. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) will conduct a thorough investigation as the medical examiner determines the official cause of death.”

Rhinesmith’s death comes at a time when the jail faces accusations of being unsafe, including a lawsuit filed this week by the mother of a 17-year-old found hanging in a juvenile cell in November 2020.

Rhinesmith counts as at least the fifth death reported at the facility since May, the Observer reported earlier this month.

He had been at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on East Fourth Street since Friday, officials said. Jail records indicate he was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Arrest records report he gave a Fort Mill address in South Carolina, and was taken into custody April 15 by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“An in-custody death is always difficult for everyone involved; facility staff, medical staff, and emergency responders,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a release.

“We are extremely saddened to report the death of Mr. Rhinesmith and send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

