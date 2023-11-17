Man dies after being found with ‘severe head injuries’ in Grandview Heights

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 57-year-old central Ohio man who was found unconscious in Grandview Heights on Monday has died.

Stephen Albright, 57, died Friday morning, according to the Grandview Heights Division of Police. Officers originally found him with “severe head injuries” at 7:45 p.m. on Monday in the area of West 5th Avenue and Dublin Road. Detectives did not know how Albright sustained his injuries, but have transitioned the case from a felonious assault investigation to a death investigation.

Grandview Heights police shared videos and photos captured by security cameras of two people riding bicycles in the area. The pair was spotted there moments before Albright was injured, and witnesses said they also saw people assisting someone off of the ground, who then left on a bicycle.

On Friday, they released new photos of the persons of interest.

Police said there was no evidence that there was any threat to public safety. However, they asked anyone with information on the incident or either person of interest to call 614-488-7901.

