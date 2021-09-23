Man dies after being found shot in Clairton

Sep. 23—A man died after being found shot in Clairton early Thursday morning, according to Allegheny County Police.

According to county police, a shooting in the 400 block of Saint Clair Avenue was reported to 911 shortly before 1:30 a.m.

First responders found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso. His age was not given; police did not say how many times he had been shot.

He was taken to an unidentified hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives were investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .