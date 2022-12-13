Man dies after being found shot in car in Whitehaven, police say

A man is dead after a late-night shooting in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Parkhurst just after 10 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was found shot inside a vehicle, police said.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

