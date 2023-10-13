Man dies after being found shot multiple times inside a home in Kansas City neighborhood

A man died of multiple gunshot wounds after being found early Friday inside a home in the North Town Fork Creek neighborhood of Kansas City, police said.

Officers responding to a medical call at 2:30 a.m. were summoned to a home in the 5200 block of College Avenue, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez with the Kansas City Police Department.

Inside the home, officers found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering medical aid. Emergency medical workers, however, declared the victim deceased, Gonzalez said.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. A witness told them that multiple shots were heard nearby, Gonzalez said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel were collecting evidence and witness statements. No suspect information was released and no one was in custody, Gonzalez said.

The killing marks the 148th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. There were 134 killings by this time last year, which ended as the second-deadliest year on record with 171 killings.

In 2020, 182 lives were lost, the most homicides ever recorded. As of Friday, Kansas City slightly trailed the deadliest year in its history.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.