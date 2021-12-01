Man dies after being found shot inside car, Richland County deputies say

A man is dead and a search is underway for his killer, or killers, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a shots fired call, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Deputies found a man who had been shot when they arrived at the Waters at Longcreek Apartments, at 1401 Longcreek Drive, according to the release. That’s in Columbia, in the area near the junction of Interstate 20 and Broad River Road, about a mile from Dutch Square Mall.

The man was inside a car when deputies discovered he had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying the his family.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire, but it continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.