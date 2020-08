A man found overnight in Liberty City with a gunshot wound died after being taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Miami-Dade police say.

The man was found 3:45 a.m. Tuesday near a grocery store at the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 65th Street.

Northwest 22nd Avenue was closed in both directions during the investigation. There’s no information about the shooter yet.

