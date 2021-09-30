Man dies after being found shot in crashed vehicle in KC; homicide probe underway

A 27-year-old man who on Tuesday was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Kansas City has died, according to police.

Officers responded about 3 p.m. Tuesday after a vehicle crashed into a pole at East 53rd Street and Brighton Avenue in the city’s Swope Parkway-Elmwood neighborhood, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Inside they found Wyshaud Smith, who was unresponsive and appeared to have been shot, police said. He was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

Detectives were told Thursday that Smith had died.

The killing marked the 112th this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 150 homicides by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history. By this time in 2019, the city had suffered 115 killings.

“Detectives continue to investigate this case today and could use the public’s help with information,” Sgt. Jake Becchina, a police spokesman, said of Smith’s death.

Police asked anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

