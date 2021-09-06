Man dies after being found shot in the street in Fort Lauderdale

Police found a man shot and unconscious on a road in Fort Lauderdale early Monday.

Fort Lauderdale police located the victim in the street and bleeding at about 8:20 a.m. at Northwest 10th Terrace and Northwest 8th Street.

The man later died at Broward Health Medical Center, police said. His identity has not been made public.

“The suspect(s) responsible for this fatal shooting remain unknown,” police spokeswoman Casey Liening said. “This remains a very active and ongoing investigation at this time.”