Man dies after being found shot near south Sacramento gas station, Sheriff’s Office says

A man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was found lying behind the Shell gas station at Power Inn and Florin roads after officers arrived, Deputy William Robinson said. He died at the scene.

Deputies were called to the area, which includes a large parking lot, shortly before 2 a.m.

At one point, Robinson said, the scene got tense. Deputies “were met with an aggressive crowd.” But Robinson did not know how many people showed up or how many officers were called to respond.

As of Sunday morning, detectives were still investigating what happened and no suspects had been identified.

Last month, the Sheriff’s Office reported that four people were shot in another early-morning incident in the area. They believed the shooting occurred in the nearby parking lot and that the shots were fired from a vehicle.

Robinson did not know if the two incidents were related.