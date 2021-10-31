Man dies after being gored at Spanish bull-running festival

FILE PHOTO: Runners sprint in front of Torrestrella fighting bulls at the entrance to the bullring during the first running of the bulls of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) -A man bled to death from his injuries after he was gored at a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.

It was the first such fatality in the country since such events resumed after COVID-19 curbs were relaxed during the summer.

The 55-year-old man, who has not been named, was repeatedly attacked by the bull at the festival in Onda, the town's council said on Saturday.

Other participants tried to entice the animal away but their efforts failed.

The man died later on Saturday in hospital in the nearby town of Villareal after haemorrhaging blood from a wound in his left thigh that perforated his artery, emergency services said. He also suffered a head wound.

Onda Council cancelled all bull-running planned at the town's festival, which will end on Sunday. Other activities were not affected.

A public debate over whether bull-running festivals should be abolished has become more heated in recent years, and only a small number have taken place since Spain's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

The animals let loose for the runs are generally used in bullfights later on the same day. A 2020 survey by Electomania, a polling company, found 46.7% of Spaniards were in favour of banning bullfighting, 34.7% were not in favour but did not back a legal ban and 18.6% believed it should be preserved.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tourists head to Spanish island of La Palma to see erupting volcano

    Olga Reinoso took advantage of the All Saints Day public holiday to see the erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma but like other tourists she wanted to help islanders whose homes have been destroyed and crops ruined. Tourists were keen to help La Palma by spending money to boost the island's economy. The Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) has restricted access to the roads near the Cumbre Vieja volcano so that security and emergency teams can operate as visitors arrive for the All Saints' Day weekend.

  • Chauvin trial jurors speak out for first time: ‘Traumatic experience’

    The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin riveted the nation. Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree […] The post Chauvin trial jurors speak out for first time: ‘Traumatic experience’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Do I have to wear a jacket when it's cold outside?

    It's an age-old battle between parents and kids. Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Will I get sick if I go out in the cold without a jacket? – Ben P., age 4, South Orange, New Jersey The answer to this question is: “It depends.” Cold weather does not get you sick. Feeling chilly because you’re not bundled up does not get you sick. But being cold – l

  • Senior Royal family members will still attend Cop26 despite concerns over the Queen’s health

    Senior members of the Royal family will continue with plans to attend the G20 and Cop26 in accordance with the Queen’s wishes, as the Prime Minister said she was on “very good form” when they spoke.

  • Cuomo attorney says sheriff leaked grand jury secrets in sex crime probe

    An attorney for Andrew Cuomo on Saturday suggested the county sheriff's office that has filed a misdemeanor sex complaint against the former New York governor leaked secret grand jury testimony to the press. In a letter to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple, attorney Rita Glavin served formal notice demanding that all records related to the sheriff's office investigation of Cuomo be preserved, in a probe Cuomo described on Saturday as "rogue". On Friday Apple rejected accusations from Cuomo's camp that his investigation was politically motivated.

  • Judge Bars Biden Administration from Firing Unvaccinated Employees with Pending Religious Exemptions

    A Washington, D.C. district court judge barred the Biden administration from firing unvaccinated federal employees while their religious exemption pleas are pending.

  • Taliban says failure to recognise their government could have global effects

    The Taliban called on the United States and other countries on Saturday to recognise their government in Afghanistan, saying that a failure to do so and the continued freezing of Afghan funds abroad would lead to problems not only for the country but for the world. No country has formally recognised the Taliban government since the insurgents took over the country in August, while billions of dollars in Afghan assets and funds abroad have also been frozen, even as the country faces severe economic and humanitarian crises. "Our message to America is, if unrecognition continues, Afghan problems continue, it is the problem of the region and could turn into a problem for the world," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told journalists at a news conference on Saturday.

  • Armorer on 'Rust' film set says producers overruled her safety requests

    The armorer who oversaw guns used in filming of Western movie "Rust" said producers allowed for an "unsafe" movie set and rejected her requests for training and other measures before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer. Attorneys for 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez issued the first statement on her behalf late on Thursday, a week after the fatal shooting by Baldwin of Halyna Hutchins on the "Rust" set outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

  • WSB-TV anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer

    Jovita Moore, the longtime anchor of Channel 2 Action News, died following a battle with brain cancer, WSB-TV confirmed Friday.Moore, who was diagnosed in April with glioblastoma, died overnight surrounded by family, the station said. Why it matters: Moore, one of WSB's most popular journalists and recognized faces, anchored the 5pm, 6pm and 11pm newscasts for the ABC affiliate. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: Doctors in the spring discovered t

  • Indian movie star Puneeth Rajkumar dies after heart attack

    Puneeth Rajkumar, a leading star of southern Indian regional cinema, died Friday after a massive heart attack, a hospital said. Rajkumar was a lead actor in 29 movies and also appeared on television, where he was the host of India's version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” Dr. Ranganath Nayak, a cardiologist at the hospital, said in a statement that Rajkumar was unresponsive and his heart had ceased beating when he arrived.

  • How to watch, stream, listen to the Oklahoma Sooners vs. the Texas Tech Red Raiders

    Trying to figure out where to find the Sooners game on Saturday, here's how to watch, stream or listen to their matchup with Texas Tech.

  • Teen shot, found dead inside flipped vehicle near Lexington Cemetery. Name released.

    Another person with a gunshot wound was found in the vehicle.

  • Donations mount after homeless vet’s dog died. Police in NC arrested him for begging.

    “It’s overwhelming to see all the love and support,” Iraq War veteran Joshua Rohrer said at a community rally after his service dog Sunshine was stunned by police, ran away and later died.

  • Rust armorer speaks out on fatal shooting accident: 'No idea where the live rounds came from'

    "The whole production set became unsafe," lawyers for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed say.

  • Killed in seconds: why did the FBI shoot Jonathan Cortez in an Oakland corner store?

    Six weeks after the killing, the family of the aspiring food truck owner demands answers: ‘What are they hiding?’ Jonathan Cortez in front of a bodega Photograph: Courtesy of Jackie Nguyen Jonathan Cortez was buying a packet of beef jerky, a bottle of Gatorade and a Snickers bar at his local corner store in Oakland, California, when an FBI agent stormed in, gun drawn. Seconds later, the officer opened fire, fatally shooting the 31-year-old. The shooting on 13 September, a rare killing by an FBI

  • Camille Saviola, ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ and ‘Entourage’ Actor, Dies at 71

    Actress also starred on Broadway and on the series "Younger"

  • 1 killed, 2 injured in Halloween party shooting in San Joaquin County

    One person was killed and two other people were injured at a shooting at a Halloween party in San Joaquin County Friday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened in the 2200 block of E. Vine Street in Stockton around 11:40 p.m. Deputies found three people with gunshot wounds when they arrived, officials said. Osman Ali Khan, 21, was killed in the shooting, the sheriff's office said. The other victims are in stable condition, officials said. No other information was released.

  • S Koreans send off former President Roh in small funeral

    Dozens of relatives and dignitaries gathered in South Korea’s capital on Saturday to pay their final respects to former President Roh Tae-woo, a key participant in a 1979 military coup who later won a landmark democratic election before his political career ended with imprisonment for corruption and treason. Pandemic restrictions limited the size of funeral services for Roh, who died Tuesday at the age of 88 from complications from various illnesses. President Moon Jae-in’s decision to hold a state funeral for Roh was controversial because of his links to the coup and a bloody suppression of pro-democracy protesters in the southern city of Gwangju in 1980 that killed around 200 people and injured hundreds of others.

  • Man dies after being shot while inside vehicle with 6-year-old son, Stockton police say

    Man dies after being shot while inside vehicle with 6-year-old son, Stockton police say

  • Atlanta anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer

    Longtime Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has died overnight after a battle with brain cancer. She was 53. Moore announced […] The post Atlanta anchor Jovita Moore dies after battle with brain cancer appeared first on TheGrio.