Man dies after being held in a chokehold on the New York City subway, no arrests made

Associated Press

On Wednesday, former Aggies basketball player Deuce Benjamin, flanked by his father and a former teammate, broke down as he shared the impact of his brief, troubling stay on the team. “First it hurts, then it changes you,” Benjamin said, while choking back tears that eventually would start flowing. Benjamin and former Aggie Shak Odunewu held a news conference on the edge of NMSU's campus in Las Cruces to discuss the lawsuit they filed alleging teammates ganged up and sexually assaulted them multiple times, while their coaches and others at the school didn't act when confronted with the allegations.