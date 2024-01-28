Man dies after being hit by car in Perry County

SOMERSET, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after being hit by a car in Perry County Saturday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on West Main Street west of Columbus Street in Somerset.

Ralph E. Miller, 76, of Carroll, was crossing the road when he was hit by a 2007 Lincoln MKX that was traveling east on West Main Street.

Miller was taken to Genesis Perry County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Lincoln, a 41-year-old Somerset man, stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

