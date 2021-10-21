Man dies after being hit by car in Hartford, police say

A man died after he was hit by a car in Hartford Tuesday, police said.

The 52-year-old was struck near 1975 Park St. about 6:45 a.m., before dawn. The driver remained at the scene, they said.

The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, where he died shortly before 7:30 a.m., police said.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division are investigating. Anyone who has information that may help investigators is asked to call the police department tip line at 860-722-8477 (TIPS).

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.