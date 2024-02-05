Man dies after being hit by car in Riverside

A 34-year-old Dayton man has died after he was hit by a car in Riverside last month.

Jeremiah Watts died from his serious injuries on Jan. 27, an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper confirmed.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Person suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Riverside

After 7 p.m. on Jan. 24, Riverside police and medics were called to the 200 block of Woodman Drive for reports of a person hit by a car.

According to the crash report, Watts was walking southwest across Woodman Drive from Bayside Drive at the time of the crash.

He walked into the roadway in front of a 2021 Kia Sorento driven by a 32-year-old Dayton woman and was hit, the crash report said.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Watts was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In an obituary written for Watts, he was known to have a big heart and always helped others.

The crash report does not show any citations or charges.