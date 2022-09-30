Man dies after being hit by four different cars while crossing the street

The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the death of a man who was hit by four different cars.

Police said a 38-year-old man was leaving the parking lot and crossing Roswell Road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by a car.

Investigators identified the victim as Ismael Bernardo Morales of Marietta on Friday.

Investigators said the pedestrian was hit by four cars before traffic was able to stop.

It happened at 9:15 on September 24.

Police said he did not survive the impact from the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All drivers involved in the accident stayed on the scene and police said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Currently no one is facing charges.

This crash is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Bedford at 770-794-5364.

