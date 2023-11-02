Man dies after being hit by lorry at garden centre

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry at a garden centre.

Hampshire police were called at shortly after 11:00 GMT on Wednesday to the business in Mill Lane, Titchfield.

A man aged in his 70s from Fareham was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and later released under investigation, police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the incident to contact them.

