Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Plum

A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Plum late Monday night.

911 dispatchers were notified of the crash in the 2200 block of Golden Mile Highway around 11:18 p.m. This is right in front of the Shop ‘N’ Save at the Holiday Park Shopping Center.

The man who was hit was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Allegheny County police.

Police said the driver remained on scene. It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

