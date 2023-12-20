Man dies after being injured by Anne Arundel officer in October

Dec. 20—By Tony Roberts — troberts@baltsun.com

December 20, 2023 at 8:55 a.m.

A man who was critically injured during an October encounter with Anne Arundel County Police officers died Thursday, according to the Maryland attorney general's office.

On Dec. 6, the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General began an investigation because 21-year-old Lavaughn Coleman, of Crofton, had injuries that likely caused his death, according to a news release from the office.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, Anne Arundel officers responded to the 900 block of Waugh Chapel Way in Gambrills for a report of two men in a vehicle with guns and drugs, the release says. When officers arrived, they ordered the two men out of the vehicle.

The other suspect complied with handcuffs. Coleman initially complied with officers' commands, but, as an officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, he stood up and ran, striking the officer and knocking off his body-worn camera, according to the release.

An officer pursued Coleman and commanded him to stop before using a Taser, the release says. Coleman was struck and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

Officers used medical aid and requested emergency medical services. Coleman was taken to a local hospital and, later, to an area trauma center before he died Thursday.

