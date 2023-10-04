Man dies after being injured in shooting Tuesday evening: York City Police

A 35-year-old man died after suffering injuries in a shooting Tuesday evening, according to York City Police.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

The shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 400 block of West Market Street.

Officers found the wounded man, who was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police are investigating the homicide.

Anyone who has information is asked to call 911 or contact police one of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.

Email Detective Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

