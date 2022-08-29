Man dies after being knocked from highway ramp by drunken driver, Fort Worth police say

A Fort Worth motorist remained in jail Monday after police say he crashed on an elevated U.S. 287 ramp near downtown Fort Worth, causing a man to fall off the ramp to his death.

The man who died had been standing near his vehicle, which had been involved in a minor traffic accident at the U.S. 287 ramp and Interstate 30 westbound.

The suspect is Miguel Angel Lopez, 28, of Fort Worth, according to jail records.

Fort Worth police said suspect either hit the disabled vehicle or the man standing near it, causing the man to fall.

The name of the man who died had not been released as of Monday.

Lopez was arrested late Saturday, and later booked into jail. He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Monday in lieu of $80,000 bond.

Jail records indicated Lopez faces charges of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and accident involving death.

Fort Worth police responded to the call just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.