Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Trucks: Patch PM

Ryan Bonner
·1 min read

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.

Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Trucks In LI Parking Lot

Police say the tragedy occurred while the man was trying to help a driver back up a truck Tuesday.

Man Sentenced To 22 Years For Fatally Stabbing Mother

A Long Island man was sentenced to 22 years in prison, after pleading guilty in the 2019 stabbing of his mother, the DA says.

Cleanup From Oil Tanker Collision, Fire; 4 People Hurt

Check out video from the crash that kept a portion of Sunrise Highway completely blocked off for much of Wednesday.

Also Worth A Look

[RECIRC]

This article originally appeared on the Center Moriches-Eastport Patch

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories