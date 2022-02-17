Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Trucks: Patch PM

Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.

Police say the tragedy occurred while the man was trying to help a driver back up a truck Tuesday.

A Long Island man was sentenced to 22 years in prison, after pleading guilty in the 2019 stabbing of his mother, the DA says.

Check out video from the crash that kept a portion of Sunrise Highway completely blocked off for much of Wednesday.

Also Worth A Look

[RECIRC]



This article originally appeared on the Center Moriches-Eastport Patch