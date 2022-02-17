Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Trucks: Patch PM
Share-worthy stories from Long Island Patch sites to talk about tonight.
Man Dies After Being Pinned Between Trucks In LI Parking Lot
Police say the tragedy occurred while the man was trying to help a driver back up a truck Tuesday.
Man Sentenced To 22 Years For Fatally Stabbing Mother
A Long Island man was sentenced to 22 years in prison, after pleading guilty in the 2019 stabbing of his mother, the DA says.
Cleanup From Oil Tanker Collision, Fire; 4 People Hurt
Check out video from the crash that kept a portion of Sunrise Highway completely blocked off for much of Wednesday.
Also Worth A Look
Nearly $75K Raised For LI Firefighter Who Lost Home In Blaze
Elderly Conifer Village Tenants Left In The Cold For 2 Months: Complaints
Long Island Nonprofit Aims To Help Dogs Left In Cold Temperatures
Man Crashes Into Parked Cars With His Young Child In Car: Police
'Golden Girl' Sleepover For Senior Pup Will Honor Betty White
[RECIRC]
This article originally appeared on the Center Moriches-Eastport Patch