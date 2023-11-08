Man dies after being pursued by Plainfield police and driving into a pond

A man died Tuesday afternoon after he was pursued by police in a chase and drove his car into a pond, according to a release from the Indiana State Police.

Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Plainfield Police Department attempted to stop a man for a traffic violation in the 3100 block of Ronald Reagan Parkway in Plainfield. The man was driving a maroon Kia Optima.

According to police, the man refused to pull over and police began a chase. The Kia driver hit another vehicle at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Parkway and East Main Street and continued to drive. No injuries were reported.

Police continued east to pursue the driver into Marion County. Near the intersection of South Girls School Road and Moon Drive, the driver of the Kia left the road, hit a tree and the vehicle overturned into a pond, ending the chase.

Officials said police officers attempted to rescue the driver from the water but were unable to remove the man from the car. Divers from the Indianapolis Fire Department recovered the body and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indiana State Police detectives and crash reconstructionists, as well as representatives from the Marion County Coroner's Office, were also at the scene to investigate.

No other people were injured and there were no other crashes reported, though the investigation remains active, police said.

The man's name was not released.

