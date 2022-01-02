Man dies after being pushed into oncoming train in unprovoked attack

A man was killed after he was pushed "into an oncoming train, without provocation," police in San Diego said Saturday, as a homicide investigation was launched.

"The male struck the side of a passing train, causing his injuries," the San Diego Police Department said in a new release. The man had suffered "trauma to his upper body," it said, adding that officers had pronounced him dead at the scene shortly after 6 a.m. local time (3 a.m. ET) on Saturday morning.

Detectives have learned that both the man and the suspect had just exited the southbound trolley at the city's Old Town Trolley Station "and were walking on the platform when the suspect pushed the male into an oncoming train, without provocation," police said.

"The suspect fled the area on foot," they added.

The suspect, who has been described as a light skinned male, 5’7” to 5’9” with a thin build, was wearing all black clothing when they fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was described "a white male in his 60’s."