Man dies after being shot

Dec. 10—Murder warrant issued for suspect

A shooting on Tuesday afternoon left a Kitts Hill man dead.

According to a report, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at 176 CR 7D, Ironton.

When deputies arrived, they found 48-year-old Anthony W. Pemberton, of 542 CR 53, Kitts Hill, Ohio, on the ground in the driveway being treated by the Lawrence County EMS for a gunshot wound to the upper right leg.

Pemberton was unresponsive to deputies' questions and he was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in Ironton where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that the suspect, Aaron K. Scott, 35, of 1004 Commanche Dr., Ashland, Kentucky, arrived at this residence and an argument and altercation ensued in the driveway between the two, at which point the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. Scott then fled the scene in a black Nissan Altima.

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, along with the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office, obtained a warrant for murder for Scott's arrest. The Boyd County Kentucky Sheriff's Office, along with Lawrence County Detectives, went to Scott's residence and located the Nissan Altima in question and confiscated it to be processed for potential evidence.

Scott was not located at this residence and an extensive search is being conducted in an attempt to locate and apprehend him. Scott is a black male, 5'11", 210 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Aaron K. Scott's location is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 740-532-3525 or your local law enforcement agency.

This investigation is ongoing.