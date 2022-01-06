Man dies after being shot along the Palmetto Expressway, Miami-Dade police say

A shooting on the Palmetto Expressway just east of the big curve killed a man Thursday, Miami-Dade police say.

Police say officers found a shot driver at the Mobil station at 4701 NW 167th St., which is off the Northwest 47th Avenue exit, at around 12:36 a.m. But, police say, he was first shot about two miles west, near the Northwest 67th Avenue exit, and shot again at the gas station.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the man to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died. The death took the investigation from the Florida Highway Patrol to Miami-Dade police’s homicide division.

