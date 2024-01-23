Man dies after being shot in arms, legs and head, Richland County deputies say

A search is underway for a killer after a man was shot multiple times, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting happened late Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s department.

At about 10:55 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 200 block of Pond Ridge Road East, the sheriff’s department said. That’s in Columbia, in the area between the intersection of Two Notch Road and North Brickyard Road and the Village at Sandhill shopping center.

At the scene, deputies found the man lying in the road, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

It appeared that the man had been shot several times in his legs, arms and head, the sheriff’s department said.

EMS took the man to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

A witness said they saw a dark-colored SUV leave the neighborhood at the time of the shooting, the sheriff’s department said. Deputies found several fired bullet shells in the road, as well as several bullet holes in the side of a home on Pond Ridge Road East, according to the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.