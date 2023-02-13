Man dies after being shot by Avondale Police, identity not released

A man died Sunday night after Avondale officers shot him during a family fight investigation.

Police did not release the identity of the dead man.

Police were called to the apartment complex located near Dysart Road and Harrison Drive at about 11 p.m. after receiving reports of a man with a gun chasing a woman.

Police said they found the man in the parking lot and he "posed an immediate deadly threat to the officers," Avondale Police said in a statement released Monday. Officers fired at the man, who was pronounced dead on the scene. Police officers were not injured.

Detectives from the Glendale Police Department were at the location to investigate. No further information was immediately available.

