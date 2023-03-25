Man dies after being shot behind Kansas City apartment complex Saturday afternoon

A man was fatally shot in a parking lot behind the Stonegate Meadows Apartment complex Saturday afternoon in east Kansas City, police say.

Just after 1 p.m., officers were called to the 10400 block of East 43rd Street on a reported shooting, according to Capt. Corey Carlisle, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found the man in a rear parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Some residents of the complex saw the shooting occur and attempted to help the victim after he was injured, Carlisle said.

Officers provided first-aid before transporting the man to an area hospital. He died shortly after.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting, Carlisle said, but detectives are speaking to witnesses and searching the area for more information.

This will be the second time in the last two months that Kansas City police responded to calls of a fatal shooting at the Stonegate Meadows complex, according to Carlisle.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call investigators at 816-234-5043 or anonymously through the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.