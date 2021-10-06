Man dies after being shot, crashing car into Portsmouth home

A man died Wednesday morning after he was shot and crashed a car into a Portsmouth home.

Police said the crash is connected to a shooting that happened earlier that morning.

Around 4:41 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Palmer Street for the crash, although investigators said the shooting was near the 2100 block of Piedmont Avenue, about five blocks away.

Police discovered a man with a gunshot wound inside the car.

Renee Hendricks, who lives across the street from the destroyed home, ran outside after hearing a loud crash.

When she stepped out, Hendricks saw a Toyota sedan barreled “halfway into the house.”

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police. The driver was identified as Quashawn Clark, 23.

Hendricks said a woman lives in the home on Palmer Street with two of her children. The family is safe.

There’s a GoFundMe campaign for the woman who lives in the damaged house.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the “P3 Tips” app or visit www.p3tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com