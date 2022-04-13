Man dies after being shot in Duquesne

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Duquesne Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County 911 was notified of a disturbance in the 1000 block of Orchard Park Avenue around 8:17 a.m.

First responders found a 30-year-old man who was shot when they arrived on the scene.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

