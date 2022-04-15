Man dies after being shot during fight outside his home in Adams County

An Adams County man died Thursday evening following a fight outside his home, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Michael Deyton, 42, of Conewago Township, was shot during an altercation with an unidentified person, in the 600 block of Linden Avenue, according to a news release from Coroner Pam Gay. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

She said the death is being investigated as a homicide by Conewago Township (Adams County) Police.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man dies after being shot during fight outside home in Adams County