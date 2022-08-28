Man dies after being shot during domestic dispute

One man is dead after being shot during a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, Salem Police said.

Police responded to a call at around 11 p.m. Friday.

According to police, the man's former girlfriend shot him after he forced his way into her residence during a dispute.

Paramedics were called, but the man died as he was being taken to the hospital.

It was not immediately clear where in Salem the shooting took place.

Shannon Sollitt covers agricultural workers for the Statesman Journal as a Report For America corps member. Reach her at ssollitt@statesmanjournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem man dies after being shot by former girlfriend