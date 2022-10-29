Man dies after being shot early Saturday on Grove Avenue in Petersburg

PETERSBURG - Petersburg Police have launched a death investigation after a man was found dead during the pre-dawn hours Saturday.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue around 6 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they got there, they found a man lying in the road. He was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg where he later died.

It is the 18th homicide in Petersburg this year, which matches the total number in 2021.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

This is a developing story. Stay with progress-index.com for details as they become available.

