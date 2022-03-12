Man dies after being shot in East Hartford: police

Mar. 12—EAST HARTFORD — Two people with gunshot wounds were found on Chapel Street early this morning and one later died, police said.

Police said they responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 2 a.m. in the area of Chapel Street and found a vehicle near Main Street with a man inside who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Officers began life-saving measures, and East Hartford paramedics arrived and provided treatment, police said. The man was rushed to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

His identity is pending confirmation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and notification of next of kin, police said.

Police also found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The East Hartford Police Detective Division, in cooperation with the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office, are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with Information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.