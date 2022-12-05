Deputies identify man killed in east Orange County shooting

UPDATE: Deputies identified the man shot and killed in east Orange County as Lazaro Gamboa, 57.

Deputies said the investigation into the case is active and ongoing.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

A man in his 50s was fatally shot Friday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. on Dean Road, south of Lake Underhill Road.

Much of the investigation Friday was focused behind a Family Dollar in a heavily wooded area.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

See a map of the scene below:

