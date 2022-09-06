Man dies after being shot in eye; woman charged with second-degree murder, records show
A woman is behind bars after a man was shot and killed.
On Sept. 5, Memphis Police responded to a shooting call in the 4200 block of Nam Ni Drive.
According to an affidavit, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left eye.
The victim was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene at 10:22 a.m.
A witness told police that about the events leading up to the man’s death.
According to the affidavit, police developed Kendria Applewhite as a person of interest. She was found at her mother’s home.
Applewhite refused to speak with investigators, and she was taken to Jail East.
She’s charged with Second-Degree Murder, records show.
