Man dies after being shot in face on Lower East Side street; police seek suspect who ran off

A man died Friday night after he was shot in the face on a Lower East Side street near ramps leading to the Williamsburg Bridge, police sources said.

The man was shot near the intersection of Delancey St. and Suffolk St. around 8:30 p.m., cops said.

Sorwar Mahmudul, 32, who was working at a restaurant across the street heard five shots.

“He was face up and a lot of blood was coming from his mouth. The cops were doing CPR but he wasn’t responding,” said Mahmudul.

“It’s sad — a shooting right here on the street. It didn’t look like he was going to make it.”

The man, who was unconscious, was taken from the scene in an ambulance, witnesses said. It was not immediately clear what condition the victim was in.

A second man believed to be involved in the same shooting walked into Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital with a gunshot wound, sources said.

Cops are looking for three men who fled north on nearby Essex St., police sources said.