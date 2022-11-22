Man dies after being shot in Frayser, police say

A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser.

The shooting happened late Monday night in the 2900 block of Treemont Cove.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, but he did not survive.

No suspect information was released.

This is now an ongoing homicide investigation, MPD said.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: